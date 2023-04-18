On World Heritage Day, let’s take stock of our heritage sites

The World Heritage Day, also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites, is observed on April 18 every year. The day is dedicated to raise awareness about the importance of preserving and protecting cultural heritage sites around the world. The theme for the World Heritage Day changes every year to reflect different aspects of cultural and natural heritage.

This year, the theme for World Heritage Day 2023 is “Heritage Changes”.

The idea of World Heritage Day was proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982 and was later adopted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The first World Heritage Day was celebrated in 1983, and since then, it has been observed every year to recognize the value of cultural heritage and encourage people to protect and conserve it.

The primary objective of World Heritage Day is to promote cultural heritage sites and their preservation. These sites include historical monuments, archaeological sites, museums, natural landscapes, and other cultural and natural properties. The UNESCO World Heritage List currently includes 1,121 sites, including cultural, natural, and mixed properties. These sites are considered to be of outstanding value to humanity and are therefore protected by international law.

Here is the list of UNESCO declared heritage sites in India:

Agra Fort

Buddhist monuments at Sanchi

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus)

Churches and Convents of Goa

Elephanta Caves

Ellora Caves

Fatehpur Sikri

Great Living Chola Temples

Group of Monuments at Hampi

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal

Hill Forts of Rajasthan

Historic City of Ahmedabad

Humayun’s Tomb

Jaipur City

Jantar Mantar

Kaziranga National Park

Keoladeo National Park

Khajuraho Group of Monuments

Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya

Mountain Railways of India, including Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks

Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Palaces of Rajasthan Rajasthan

Qutub Minar and its Monuments

Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell)

Red Fort Complex

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka

Sundarbans National Park

Taj Mahal

The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier

The Jantar Mantar

The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai

Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai

Rani Ki Vav

The World Heritage Day is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the cultural diversity of our world and to recognize the significance of our shared history. The day is celebrated in many different ways, including exhibitions, guided tours, concerts, and other cultural events. The events provide an opportunity for people to learn about their cultural heritage and to appreciate the importance of preserving it for future generations.

Preserving cultural heritage sites is crucial to maintaining our global identity and history. These sites tell the story of our past and help us to understand our present. They are a source of inspiration and learning, and they provide a sense of identity and belonging to people around the world. By preserving our cultural heritage sites, we are not only protecting our history but also ensuring that future generations will have access to this rich heritage.

On this World Heritage Day, let’s pledge to preserve and protect our cultural heritage sites. Let us celebrate the diversity of our world and recognize the importance of our shared history. Together, we can ensure that our cultural heritage sites continue to inspire and educate people for generations to come.