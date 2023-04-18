On World Heritage Day, let’s take stock of our heritage sites

The World Heritage Day, also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites, is observed on April 18 every year. The day is dedicated to raise awareness about the importance of preserving and protecting cultural heritage sites around the world. The theme for the World Heritage Day changes every year to reflect different aspects of cultural and natural heritage.
This year, the theme for World Heritage Day 2023 is “Heritage Changes”.
The idea of World Heritage Day was proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982 and was later adopted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The first World Heritage Day was celebrated in 1983, and since then, it has been observed every year to recognize the value of cultural heritage and encourage people to protect and conserve it.
The primary objective of World Heritage Day is to promote cultural heritage sites and their preservation. These sites include historical monuments, archaeological sites, museums, natural landscapes, and other cultural and natural properties. The UNESCO World Heritage List currently includes 1,121 sites, including cultural, natural, and mixed properties. These sites are considered to be of outstanding value to humanity and are therefore protected by international law.
Here is the list of UNESCO declared heritage sites in India:
- Agra Fort
- Buddhist monuments at Sanchi
- Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus)
- Churches and Convents of Goa
- Elephanta Caves
- Ellora Caves
- Fatehpur Sikri
- Great Living Chola Temples
- Group of Monuments at Hampi
- Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram
- Group of Monuments at Pattadakal
- Hill Forts of Rajasthan
- Historic City of Ahmedabad
- Humayun’s Tomb
- Jaipur City
- Jantar Mantar
- Kaziranga National Park
- Keoladeo National Park
- Khajuraho Group of Monuments
- Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya
- Mountain Railways of India, including Darjeeling Himalayan Railway
- Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks
- Nilgiri Mountain Railway
- Palaces of Rajasthan Rajasthan
- Qutub Minar and its Monuments
- Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell)
- Red Fort Complex
- Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka
- Sundarbans National Park
- Taj Mahal
- The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier
- The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai
The World Heritage Day is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the cultural diversity of our world and to recognize the significance of our shared history. The day is celebrated in many different ways, including exhibitions, guided tours, concerts, and other cultural events. The events provide an opportunity for people to learn about their cultural heritage and to appreciate the importance of preserving it for future generations.
Preserving cultural heritage sites is crucial to maintaining our global identity and history. These sites tell the story of our past and help us to understand our present. They are a source of inspiration and learning, and they provide a sense of identity and belonging to people around the world. By preserving our cultural heritage sites, we are not only protecting our history but also ensuring that future generations will have access to this rich heritage.
On this World Heritage Day, let’s pledge to preserve and protect our cultural heritage sites. Let us celebrate the diversity of our world and recognize the importance of our shared history. Together, we can ensure that our cultural heritage sites continue to inspire and educate people for generations to come.