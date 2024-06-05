UP has shown a new path to the country: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the 2024 general elections were a collective victory of positive politics, India bloc and his PDA’s strategy.

”The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are a victory for the Constitution, democracy, reservation and social justice. We have got the thoughts of the progressive people of UP in the form of votes. This is the victory of harmony, brotherhood and positive politics against the negative politics of division. This is the victory of the Indi Alliance and PDA (Picchda-backward, Dalit, Alpsankhyak-minority) unity,” he said in a statement.

He said that the aware people of Uttar Pradesh have once again shown a new path to the country and have awakened a new hope.

Akhilesh Yadav in a statement here on Wednesday said that this is also the victory of the Dalit-Bahujan faith which, along with its backward, minorities, tribals and all the neglected, exploited and oppressed communities , has stood shoulder to shoulder to save that Constitution.

“We have fought shoulder to shoulder for equality, self-respect and dignified life. This is a victory for the dignity of women and women’s safety. This is a victory for the bright future of the young men and women. ⁠⁠This is the victory of new hopes of farmers-laborers-businessmen-traders. This is a collective victory of the harmony, inclusive-thinking, egalitarian-positive people of the entire society. ⁠

”This is the victory of the continuous, tireless, fearless, honest efforts of an impartial, unbiased media. ⁠This is the victory of the defenders of the Constitution who consider it to be precious than their lives. ⁠This is the victory of the courageous supporters of democracy.”

He said that the voters have proved that neither anyone’s strength nor anyone’s deceit is greater than the power of the people. This time it is the people who won, not the ruler and may the public continue to win, he added.