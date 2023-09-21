UP has recognized its potential, Yogi Adityanath says

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, has said that the state has recognized its potential today and is presenting itself to the world today by changing its scale into skills. He said this during his address at the inaugural ceremony of the UP International Trade Show at India Expo Centre and Mart at Greater Noida, on Thursday, in the presence of President Draupadi Murmu.

Adityanath said the connectivity of Uttar Pradesh has improved through new expressways, waterways, and airports in the last six years and the state has moved from a “Bimaru” state to become a prosperous state.

The CM said, “It is also making an important contribution to the Indian economy. The new UP is presenting itself to the world today by changing its scale into skills now.” “This international trade show represents the sentiments of Uttar Pradesh that UP has achieved in the last 6 years under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Yogi informed that many programmes will be organized in this trade show for the next five days and pointed out that more than 70,000 business to business buyers from 70 countries have registered for the trade show.

He said that the arrival of such a large number of traders and buyers in this trade show will provide a new inspiration to more than 96 lakh MSME entrepreneurs of Uttar Pradesh. He said that this trade show will be successful in presenting Uttar Pradesh as the growth engine of the Indian economy.

He said that all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh have their own unique products. “To give international recognition to these products, our government is running the ‘One District, One Product’ scheme in the state. The result of this is that today GI tagging of 54 products of Uttar Pradesh has been done,” the chief minister highlighted.