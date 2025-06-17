UP govt unveils ‘Yoga Unplugged’ and ‘Harit Yoga’ campaigns to mark International Yoga Day

The Uttar Pradesh government is celebrating the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21, not just as a one-day event, but as a week-long festival of social and environmental consciousness.

The campaign is anchored on two pillars — youth participation and environmental sustainability — and is being led by two innovative initiatives: ‘Yoga Unplugged’ and ‘Harit Yoga’.

According to officials here on Tuesday, ‘Yoga Unplugged’ is a state-level initiative designed to actively engage youth in yoga through creative, competitive, and social media-driven formats. The campaign is being run across government AYUSH colleges, vocational training institutes, universities, and degree colleges, to connect lakhs of students to the cause.

The Harit Yoga campaign reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to environmental stewardship. It aims to blend the discipline of yoga with a message of nature conservation, spreading the idea that “true yoga is the harmony of self-discipline and environmental protection”.

These initiatives aim to instill a sense of discipline, health consciousness, and environmental love among the youth. They also help local authorities, educational institutions, and government departments advance social awareness through yoga. The state government has instructed all district officials to designate at least 2–3 sites in each district as ‘Harit Yoga Spots’—locations where yoga, greenery, and community engagement converge.

Meanwhile, to make yoga a part of everyday life and promote regular community practice, the state government has announced an ambitious plan to establish ‘Yoga Parks’ across Uttar Pradesh.

These parks will be developed with the participation of local bodies such as municipalities and gram panchayats.

As per the plan, three yoga parks will be developed in districts with divisional headquarters, and two in all other districts. District magistrates have been instructed to identify suitable sites and forward proposals in coordination with the Urban Development Department.

Each park will be developed into a green, clean, and peaceful environment, accessible to all sections of society. The parks will include facilities such as trained yoga instructors, open gyms, resting spaces, clean drinking water, and adequate lighting. The aim is to create inclusive public spaces where citizens of all ages, including senior citizens, women, and youth, can gather for regular yoga practice.

