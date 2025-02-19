UP govt to table budget proposals for 2025-26 tomorrow

The Uttar Pradesh government will table its budgetary proposals for 2025-26 in the state assembly on Thursday, with the budget size likely to cross Rs 8 lakh crore.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna will table the budget in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Khanna on Wednesday said the budget will be in line with public sentiments.

“There will be projects related to public interest, and the poor and middle class will be taken special care,” he hinted.

According to sources, the size of the fourth budget of the Yogi government 2.0 can exceed Rs 8 lakh crore.

Last year, the state government presented a budget of Rs 7.36 lakh crore and adding two supplementary budgets, the overall budget size reached Rs 7.66 lakh crore in this financial year.

In the new financial year, the budget size can range from Rs 7.80 lakh crore to Rs 8.10 lakh crore.

A finance department official said that the government will have more focus on the ongoing schemes and projects in the budget. New schemes require extra budget.

In such a situation, the government will amend the ongoing schemes this year and include it in the budget proposal.

The budgetary proposals could include Swami Vivekananda youth empowerment scheme in which Rs 3000 crore for giving tablets and smartphones to youths.

There can be a budget of Rs 2000 crore for power supply in summer while Free electricity promise on private tubewells can be fulfilled.

Budget can be given for the expansion of metro rail in Lucknow, while a budget of Rs 2000 crore can be given for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

There can be a provision of Rs 800 crore for the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme (Rural).