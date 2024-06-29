UP govt to run two-month-long massive campaign for PM Surya Ghar Yojana in 3 key cities

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a large-scale awareness campaign to promote the ‘PM Surya Ghar Yojana’, a solar rooftop subsidy scheme, in Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

This new initiative will add to the state’s ongoing programmes and schemes to boost the generation and use of solar energy by raising awareness.

Officials here on Saturday said the campaign will be based on the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) module. In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA) has begun implementing the action plan.

A budget of Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the two-month-long campaign, and the process of appointing a firm to manage and execute the campaign has commenced.

Initially, the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency will run the campaign in three major cities, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur, to increase public awareness and acceptance of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana and to boost the number of beneficiaries under this scheme.

To achieve this goal and to reach more people, large-scale IMC activities will be conducted. These activities will include displaying banners, installing billboards at strategic locations, setting up booth camps, and distributing pamphlets during events and activities in universities, colleges, and schools.

UPNEDA is targeting promotion through various mediums such as radio and newspaper advertisements in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi. Banners, standees, billboards, and booth camps will be set up at key strategic locations with high footfall, such as Vikas Bhawan, DISCOM billing offices, divisional offices, substations, and municipal corporations as part of the exercise.

Additionally, promotional materials will be displayed on the backs of 150 auto-rickshaws and 150 e-rickshaws. Besides, four vendor training programmes will be held in Ayodhya and Gorakhpur, and two in Varanasi.

Awareness will be spread through programmes at the Chamber of Commerce, Bar Association, Red Cross, and CA Societies. Campaigns will also be conducted in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Ayodhya University, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, and other well-known colleges and schools, with the involvement of professors, teachers, staff, and students.

Furthermore, three solar energy-enabled mobile vehicles (Surya Rath) will be showcased at key locations in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi, respectively. These vehicles may also be used for door-to-door campaigns as needed. Additionally, ‘Solar Mela’ events will be organised in all three cities to educate the public about the central and state solar and clean energy initiatives.

It is noteworthy that Ayodhya and Varanasi are already being developed as Solar Cities, and this comprehensive campaign will now pave the way for increased awareness and promotion of solar energy in Gorakhpur as well.