UP govt to provide financial support for Rinka’s participation in international competitions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial support for Rinka Singh Chaudhary, an accomplished kickboxer from Gorakhpur, to help her participate in upcoming international competitions.

Rinka, a resident of Gauri Mangalpur in the Khorabar area, recently earned silver medals at both the International Kickboxing World Cup in Uzbekistan (September 24-29) and the Asian Kickboxing Championship in Cambodia (October 6-13).

During her visit to the Gorakhnath Temple on Friday, Rinka met CM Yogi and shared her recent achievements and aspirations, along with the financial challenges she faces in pursuing further international competitions. Deeply moved by her dedication and success, the Chief Minister praised her exceptional performance and assured her that financial constraints would not stand in her way.

Advertisement

He promptly directed officials to extend comprehensive assistance to Rinka, ensuring she received the necessary support to represent India on the world stage.

Expressing his confidence in her talent, CM Yogi blessed Rinka with a promising future and encouraged her to aim for gold in the forthcoming tournaments, affirming the government’s commitment to promoting sports talent across the state.