The poor and weaker section of the society in Uttar Pradesh will receive an allowance of Rs 1,000 for one month by the state government. The move was taken by the Yogi Adityanath government to provide for people who will be hurt by the curfew imposed due to COVID-19.

It is to be noted that Adityanath extended the Corona curfew till May 24.

The beneficiaries of this allowance will include daily wage labourers, rickshaw / e-rickshaw pullers, barbers, washermen, cobblers, confectioners, shopkeepers who have suffered a loss of income in the Corona curfew.

“The decision has been taken in view of the hardship being faced by the poor and needy people in the situation arising out of the Covid. It will benefit about 15 crore people of the state,” the government spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to expand the drive in this age group from Monday.

According to the government spokesman, vaccination for 18 plus group will be conducted in 23 districts of the state from May 17.

The 23 districts include Aligarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Bareilly, Meerut, Moradabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Mathura-Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mirzapur, Banda, Gonda, Azamgarh, and Basti.

Five more districts have been included in the campaign and these include Mirzapur, Banda, Gonda, Azamgarh and Basti. Earlier, 18 districts had initiated the vaccination campaign in the 18-44 age group.

