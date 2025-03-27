UP govt to launch month-long crackdown on unauthorised e-rickshaws and autos from April 1

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department will launch a statewide crackdown on illegal e-rickshaws and autos from April 1 to 30.

The Transport Commissioner has instructed all District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and Senior Superintendents of Police to ensure strict enforcement of the drive. The special campaign will be conducted in all districts, including the state capital, Lucknow.

Advertisement

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a review meeting on law and order on Sunday and issued key directives to strengthen enforcement at the ground level. He instructed that the verification of tempo and e-rickshaw drivers be prioritised.

Advertisement

Emphasising road safety, the Chief Minister underlined that minors must not be allowed to operate vehicles under any circumstances. He also called for tenant verification and immediate action to prevent overloading at zero points. He directed that Transport Department officials be included in the district-level task forces to ensure effective implementation.

Acting on these directives, the Transport Department will launch a month-long special campaign in April.

State Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh, in a letter addressed to District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, SSPs, and SPs on Wednesday, stated that a joint campaign against unregistered and illegal e-rickshaws and autos will be conducted from April 1 to April 30. He also instructed officials to ensure strict enforcement against underage driving during the campaign.

Furthering the preparations, the Transport Commissioner convened a meeting with departmental officers on Thursday. In view of maintaining law and order and ensuring revenue compliance, he directed all Additional Transport Commissioners, RTOs, and ARTOs to conduct intensive district-level drives. Regular monitoring of the campaign is to be ensured, with weekly reports to be submitted to the government every Friday.