UP Govt to launch CPR, first aid training drive on World Emergency Medicine Day

In a pioneering step toward enhancing public safety and strengthening community-based emergency response, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a special campaign for CPR and first aid training on World Emergency Medicine Day, May 27. The training session will be held at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, with doctors and experts from 16 states participating.

A major highlight of the campaign will be the training of over 1,200 Rapido Captains, preparing them to act as first responders in emergencies. Additionally, the government has been conducting regular CPR training in schools and police training programs to create a robust network of community lifesavers across the state.

Dr Lokendra Gupta, founder of the Society of Acute Care, Trauma, and Emergency Medicine (SACTEM), stated on Monday that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the initiative aims to reduce fatalities from road accidents across the country and the state. SACTEM, in collaboration with mobility service provider Rapido, is organizing this nationwide CPR and first aid training campaign.

Dr Gupta added, “This program is not only a milestone in the healthcare sector but also strengthens the spirit of ‘Har Nagrik Ek Rakshak.’ More than 1,200 Rapido bike taxi captains will be trained in CPR and first aid in a single day. These captains interact with thousands of passengers daily and will now be equipped with the skills to save lives in critical situations.”

The UP government believes these captains, often the first responders at the scene of emergencies such as road accidents, can play a vital role in saving lives if equipped with timely CPR and first aid training.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, over 1.5 lakh people lose their lives annually in road accidents in India, with many fatalities occurring due to the lack of immediate first aid. This initiative is being conducted under the banner of “One Mission, One Day, One Nation.”

CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) is a critical life-saving technique used when a person’s heartbeat or breathing stops. It helps maintain the flow of oxygen to the brain. If performed within 3 to 5 minutes, CPR can significantly increase the chances of survival. With this training, Rapido Captains will serve as mobile lifesavers, ready to respond in critical moments on the road.