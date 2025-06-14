UP govt to hand over appointment letters to 60,244 police recruits in historic drive

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is set to hand over appointment letters for 60,244 posts under the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Direct Recruitment—marking the largest such drive in the state’s history, on Sunday.

All preparations are in place for the historic event, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will distribute appointment letters to the selected candidates.

This is the first time such a massive recruitment drive in the police department has been conducted so smoothly in Uttar Pradesh. Not only has the state government ensured a seamless recruitment process, but it is also setting a new benchmark by providing timely appointments and high-tech training to selected candidates.

The recruitment of 60,244 constables has been completed as part of the government’s vision to build a stronger, more modern police force. This massive recruitment drive has been lauded nationwide for its use of unprecedented technological innovation and transparency. Under the Direct Recruitment 2023, a total of 48,196 male and 12,048 female candidates have been selected. The process was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

The examination saw 48.17 lakh applications, including 15.49 lakh from women. Conducting an exam of this scale was a significant challenge for both the administration and the recruitment board. With tight monitoring and advanced technology, the challenge was met successfully. Only government or aided schools in urban areas were selected as exam centres, and all previously blacklisted centres were excluded.

The written exam was conducted in 10 shifts over five days, and the OMR sheets were scanned under CCTV surveillance. Results were declared in record time, with 1.74 lakh candidates qualifying for the next stage. Document verification (DV), physical standard tests (PST), and physical efficiency tests (PET) were conducted across all 75 districts and 12 PAC battalions using strict monitoring and RFID technology.

The final list of 60,244 selected candidates was released on March 13. Candidates from every district of the state have been selected—Agra had the highest number (2,349), while Shravasti had the fewest (25). Additionally, 1,145 candidates from other states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi were also selected. Representation was ensured across general, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST categories.