UP govt to form district-level task forces for erradication of child labour by 2027

In a determined effort to ensure a safe and prosperous future for children, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has set an ambitious target of making Uttar Pradesh completely child labour-free by the year 2027.

To achieve the target, the state government has initiated unprecedented coordination between key departments such as Education, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Home, Health, Social Welfare, Rural Development, Urban Development, and Vocational Education, all under the leadership of the Labor Department, officials here on Tuesday said .

The government is looking to initiate innovative and concrete steps to address key challenges, including data scarcity and ensuring the retention of children in schools, which are critical in the elimination of child labour and paving the way toward a more prosperous society.

One of the major hurdles in eradicating child labour has been the lack of reliable data, as comprehensive statistics have not been updated since the 2011 census. To address this, the Panchayati Raj Department has been tasked with collecting data on working children and child laborers at the village level. This data will be shared with the Labour and Education departments, facilitating the implementation of targeted child labor elimination programs.

Additionally, district-level task forces will be established across all districts to expedite data collection with the help of local panchayats.

Furthermore, in partnership with Unicef, the government will compile a booklet detailing the schemes of various departments that benefit child laborers and their families. This initiative will ensure that government assistance reaches every child and their family in need, supporting the broader goal of eliminating child labor in the state.

Another significant challenge in eradicating child labour is the retention of children who, despite being enrolled in schools, are irregular in attendance and are at risk of falling into the category of potential child laborers. To address this, the Women Welfare Department’s Bal Seva Yojana, Sponsorship Scheme, and Child Helpline are actively providing education and rehabilitation opportunities for these children.

In addition, the government is considering the re-implementation of the ‘Naya Savera’ scheme after a qualitative evaluation, with the aim of providing better opportunities for child laborers. To raise public awareness, a large-scale program will be organized in Lucknow on June 12, World Day Against Child Labour, which will involve the cooperation of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), employers, and labor organizations.

The state is laying the foundation for a new Uttar Pradesh through the coordination and collective efforts of multiple departments. By combining data collection, awareness campaigns, and rehabilitation schemes, the government is making significant strides toward eliminating child labor and ensuring that children receive education and a secure future. This campaign is poised to be a milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s journey to become child labor-free by 2027.

The UP government is also running Atal Residential Schools for children of workers in all divisions, and the chief minister is also focused on connecting rural children and child laborers to quality education through composite schools.