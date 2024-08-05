UP govt to establish Jhansi, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot as hub for ground-mounted ultra mega solar power park

In its efforts to provide solar energy to both urban and rural areas, the Uttar Pradesh government is developing solar parks to transform the Bundelkhand region into a solar energy hub.

The largest of these solar parks is being established across 9,000 acres in Jhansi, Lalitpur, and Chitrakoot, where a 2,000 MW solar plant will be installed. This will produce 4700 million units of electricity per year.

The process of leasing the targeted land from 32 villages is currently underway. So far, over 8,000 acres (more than 90% of the land) have been secured. Simultaneously, the state government has set a goal to complete all three projects by December 2025.

However, experts suggest that the projects may commence ahead of schedule. This endeavour will create over 18,000 employment opportunities.

Lalitpur District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi stated here on Monday that, “So far, 1,317.80 acres of government land and 1,022.73 acres of private land have been identified to develop a solar park spanning 2,700 acres. Approximately 86 percent of this land has already been acquired on lease.”

He noted that land has been identified in about nine villages within the Tehsil Talbehat area, including Pawa, Sarkhadi, Burmabihar, Shahpur, Talbehat Andar (Khandi), Piprai, Gevragundera, Jharar, and Kadesar Kalan. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is currently undertaking fencing and constructing an internal grid substation for solar energy evacuation in these locations.

He further explained that this 600 MW capacity plant will generate 1,400 million units of electricity annually. The project will also provide employment opportunities for 210 skilled and 4,850 unskilled workers. Additionally, during the 25-year operation and maintenance period, around 200 skilled and 360 unskilled workers will be employed.

A 600 MW solar plant is being established across 2,700 acres in Jhansi. Jhansi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar stated, “In accordance with Chief Minister Yogi’s vision, the process of acquiring land on lease for the development of a solar park is progressing at a rapid pace. Land from eight villages in Tehsil Garautha—namely Khadoura, Jalalpura, Pura, Jaswantpura, Sujanpura, Nadoura, Bararu, and Motikatra—has been identified for this purpose.”

He further added, “So far, 263.77 acres of government land and 2,328.67 acres of private land have been acquired on lease, completing 96 percent of the land acquisition process. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is currently working on fencing and constructing an internal grid substation for solar energy evacuation. This 600 MW solar power plant will generate 1,400 million units of electricity annually, creating employment for 210 skilled and 4,850 unskilled workers.

Additionally, during the 25-year operation and maintenance phase of the project, around 200 skilled and 360 unskilled workers will be employed.”

The process of leasing land from 15 villages in Tehsil Mau for the establishment of an 800 MW solar plant on 3,400 acres in Chitrakoot is currently underway. The villages involved include Chhatainimafi, Khargada, Gahur, Kataiyadandi, Mankachhatani, Chachokhar, Chharehra, Dondiamafi, Kotwamafi, Usrimafi, Bargah, Atarimajra, Goiyakalan, Goiyakhurd, and Semra.

So far, 1,249.50 acres of government land and 1,821.51 acres of private land have been acquired on lease, amounting to 90 percent of the required 3,400 acres.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is currently undertaking the fencing and construction of an internal grid substation for solar energy extraction.

This solar plant will generate 1,900 million units of electricity annually. During the establishment phase, 265 skilled and 6,050 unskilled workers will be employed. Additionally, during the 25-year operation and maintenance period of the project, approximately 300 skilled and 450 unskilled workers will receive employment opportunities.