UP govt to celebrate Dr BR Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary in style

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to ignite greater awareness and admiration among the youth for Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

In a significant and symbolic move, the government will mark his 134th birth anniversary with grand celebrations across Uttar Pradesh, honouring his legacy and ideals on an unprecedented scale.

A series of events and programmes will commence on the morning of April 13, leading up to the main celebrations on April 14. These initiatives aim to acquaint the younger generation with Dr Ambedkar’s remarkable life, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and social reform.

As part of the celebrations, the state government will provide a vibrant platform for artists from across the state and the country to perform and contribute to the tribute. Through cultural performances, educational programmes, and public engagement, the government seeks to reinforce Dr Ambedkar’s values and continue his legacy of empowerment and social harmony.

A day before the 134th birth anniversary of Samvidhan Shilpi Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar (April 14), a special march, “Bhim Padyatra”, will be held on the morning of April 13. The march will start at 6:30 am from Marine Drive and end at Ambedkar Park. It is being organised under the banner of “My Bharat”, along with the National Service Scheme (NSS) and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

Dr Manju Singh, NSS State Liaison Officer, said that around 1,400 students from universities like Lucknow University, Babu Banarasi Das University, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Central Sanskrit University, Dr. Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, and the office of the Deputy Director of Education (Lucknow division) will take part.

The march will be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh’s Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay. The event aims to help students learn more about the life and work of Dr Ambedkar.

To mark the occasion, the Yogi government will also provide platforms for artists from across the state and the country to showcase their talents through programmes themed around the main architect of the Constitution.

Folk artists like Shyamjeet Singh from Lakhimpur Kheri and Tribhuvan Bharti from Mau will perform on the occasion. Bipin Kumar from Lucknow will present a dance drama titled “Abhi Sapna Adhura Hai”, highlighting Baba Saheb’s life. Niharika Kashyap and her team from Lucknow will perform another dance drama titled “Ambedkar Pyara”. Birha-style performances will be delivered by Ramdular from Ballia, Bhaiya Lal Pal from Varanasi, and Manoj Kumar Paswan from Gorakhpur. Anirudh Wankar from Mumbai will present a cultural evening.

The celebrations will be officially inaugurated by Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh.

Artist Sachin Valmiki from Mumbai will also perform at an event organised by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University. In another programme hosted by the Ambedkar Mahasabha, artists like Ramnivas Paswan from Lucknow, Laxmi Ragini from Bhadohi, and Shubham Rawat and Jaya Kumari from Lucknow will perform.

An exhibition featuring important moments from Baba Saheb’s life will also be organised by the department. Starting at 9:00 am on April 14, a grand celebration will take place at the Ambedkar Mahasabha campus in Lucknow, which will also be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.