UP govt to build AI-skilled workforce through six departments

In a major step towards making Uttar Pradesh a frontrunner in artificial intelligence (AI), the state government is set to launch a comprehensive AI upskilling programme aimed at preparing a future-ready workforce.

As one of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s flagship initiatives, this programme will involve coordinated efforts by six core departments to build sector-specific AI capabilities across the state.

Officials here on Friday said the initiative, designed by the Department of IT and Electronics, will be implemented by the Departments of Education, Health, Agriculture, Rural Development, Revenue, and Secretariat Administration. Each department will run targeted training programmes customised for its domain, embedding AI competencies into public governance, service delivery, and day-to-day operations.

This comprehensive effort is expected to not only generate a substantial pool of skilled AI talent but also create a unified framework for upskilling across various fields.

A key feature of this programme is the formation of committees at both the state and district levels to ensure timely monitoring of every phase of implementation. The formation process is currently underway. These committees will track and review the monthly progress of AI training programmes across the state. Based on performance, departments and districts will be ranked, ensuring accountability and supporting transparent implementation.

As per the action plan prepared by the Department of IT and Electronics, six government departments will participate in executing the AI training initiative. The Education Department will run AI-based courses in schools, colleges, and universities, helping professors, staff, and students become skilled in AI technologies.

Similarly, the Health Department will train doctors, medical staff, and professionals in using AI technologies in healthcare. The Agriculture Department will focus on training staff, NGOs, progressive farmers, and women working in agro-based and rural MSME sectors in AI-based agricultural solutions and techniques. The Rural Development Department will offer AI training to staff, rural women, and NGOs. The Revenue and Secretariat Administration Departments will conduct training programmes primarily for their in-house staff.

According to the Department of IT and Electronics, the aim is to train 1.5 lakh (150,000) people every month in various AI technologies. Within 4 to 6 months, approximately 1.5 lakh people in the state will be upskilled in AI. To ensure smooth coordination and monitoring, the Centre for e-Governance (CeG), under the Department of IT and Electronics, will act as the nodal agency. It will coordinate across departments and submit monthly reports at both the state and district levels.

At the state level, a committee headed by the Chief Secretary will be formed. At the district level, the committee will be led by the District Magistrate and Chief Development Officer. These structures will help ensure proper implementation, accountability, and ranking of departments and districts based on their performance.