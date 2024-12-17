UP Govt to advance PPP model in power sector: Minister

Amid a noisy walkout by the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister AK Singh clarified in the state assembly on Tuesday that the state plans to develop its power department under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Replying to opposition members’ queries, the minister emphasized that the PPP model was initiated by the Manmohan Singh-led government and has been operating successfully.

“We are continuing what the Congress started. This is aimed at the all-round development of the state. Ever since the PPP model was implemented in highways, the situation has improved significantly,” Singh asserted.

The energy minister highlighted that there is always room for improvement. “If there’s potential to do better, why not strive for it? Talks and discussions are ongoing with Torrent Power, a company known for its quality. That’s why it was selected. Moreover, the government is not ending subsidies in Noida. Rejecting the PPP model outright is not the right approach,” he added.

Singh assured power department employees that their interests would not be compromised.

“Whether they are contractual, on a contract basis, or permanent government employees, no harm will come to them. This initiative is being implemented under the instructions of the Chief Minister. The process is still in progress and will only be launched after transparent discussions and final approvals,” the minister assured.

Meanwhile, SP-Congress leaders protested against the proposed privatization of electricity distribution corporations and staged a walkout. However, rebel SP MLAs Rakesh Pratap Singh and Pallavi Patel did not participate in the protest.