UP Govt starts 10-day campaign to ensure safety, respect, self-reliance among women

In its ongoing pursuit to ensure the safety, respect and self-reliance of women in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has started a 10-day special campaign.

The aim of the campaign, which is led by the Women and Child Safety Organization on the instruction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is to empower women of the state. The campaign, which started on Friday, July 21 will go on till July 30. Additionally, this campaign will be run between 21st to 30th of every month.

Furthermore, this campaign will empower the Mission Shakti Abhiyan already being implemented in Uttar Pradesh for the safety of women.

Anupam Kulshrestha, Additional Director General of Police, Women and Child Safety Organisation, said, “Women and daughters of the state will be informed about various welfare schemes of the government on behalf of Shakti Didi (female constable) of the department during the campaign. He further said that the problems being faced by women in availing of government’s schemes would also be addressed by coordinating with the concerned department.”

Kulshrestha said that although the department is resolving problems of women and daughters on a daily basis, the 10-day campaign will expedite the resolution even further, with ‘Shakti Didis’ to contact women in the field and to get their problems resolved immediately.

During the campaign, female cops from women’s police beat will meet the victims of sexual crimes and also provide necessary counselling. At the same time, they will help them in every possible way according to their needs. While visiting the schools (primary/higher secondary/intermediate schools) of the beat area, children will be made aware of crime against children.

Meanwhile, children will also be informed about good and bad touch. For this, seminars will also be organized by experts. Apart from this, along with informing their officers, they will establish contact with various departments for their solution.

During the campaign, ‘Shakti Didi’ will ensure action against the anarchic elements under appropriate sections of the Goonda Act. Additionally, during the campaign on behalf of Shakti didi, special camps will be set up to solve the problems of women through pink booths and outposts in urban areas. Reviewing the problems of women at the local level, a one-stop solution camp can be organized at the pink booth.