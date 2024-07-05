UP govt sets up 612 flood posts, allocates Rs 10 crore for flood relief efforts

In view of potential floods, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up 612 flood posts in 24 highly sensitive and 16 sensitive areas, where National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) troops have been deployed.

These posts aim to manage flood situations effectively and minimise casualties and property damage. In addition to this, the tender process for foodgrains has been successfully completed in 39 out of 40 districts to aid residents in flood-affected regions.

Principal Secretary Revenue P Guru Prasad said here on Friday that 612 flood posts have been set up in the state’s highly sensitive and sensitive areas. Additional flood posts are also being established in these areas. A total of 7 teams of NDRF, 18 teams of SDRF and 17 teams of PAC have been deployed in these flood posts. Along with this, ‘Aapda Mitras’ (community volunteers in disaster response ) have also been deployed.

He further informed that boats have been identified and sailors have been deployed in all the flood-affected districts. A total of 4,700 ‘Rahat Chaupals’, aimed at preventing damage caused by floods and to make people aware of actions to take during emergencies, were organised in flood affected areas in a year. People were informed about how to protect themselves and their cattle during floods. As part of pre-flood preparedness, mock drills have been conducted by the SDRF, NDRF, and PAC in 25 districts.

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen mentioned that an amount of Rs 10 crore has been released for flood-affected districts. With this funding, various essential purchases have been completed in these districts. He informed that the tender process for food packets has been completed in 39 out of 40 flood-affected districts. Meanwhile, the tender for food packets in Ghazipur will be completed in a day or two.

He further said that two types of food packets will be distributed in flood-affected areas. The first packet will contain two packets of 2.5 kg each of puffed rice, 2 kg roasted gram, 1 kg jaggery in a plastic packet, 10 packets of biscuits, one packet of matchsticks and candles, 2 pieces of bathing soap, a 20-litre jerry can, one tarpaulin of 12 by 10 square feet thickness whose GSM should not be less than 110, among other items will be distributed to each family.

Similarly, the second packet includes 10 kgs of wheat flour, 10 kgs of rice, 2 kgs of tur dal, 10 kgs of potatoes, 200 grams of turmeric, 100 grams of chili powder, 200 grams of vegetable masala, one litre of mustard oil, and one kg of salt for each person.