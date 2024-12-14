UP Govt removes Yamuna Authority Chief after HC directive

Uttar Pradesh governnent has removed Yamuna Authority Chairman and Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Sagar from the post on Saturday after the Allahabad High Court reprimanded the UP government regarding the scam in Yamuna Authority of Noida and ordered action against the Chairman.

The High Court had instructed that the state government should take action against the Chairman otherwise the court will order a CBI inquiry. The court is expected to hear the case again on Monday and there is a possibility of strict action against the officer along with CBI probe order .

Following the court order, the state government on Saturday evening removed Sagar from the post and has been kept on waiting. He had been accused of canceling the project of Aadhar Builders as per his wish and approving whatever was convenient for him. High Court caught the scam of Yamuna Authority through personal affidavit. However on the same day, the Principal Secretary had given different orders in three similar cases. Some were canceled and some were approved.

In the earlier hearing, Justice Pankaj Bhatia had told the counsel for the UP government that the government should take action against Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Sagar, otherwise a CBI inquiry will be ordered on Monday.The hearing of all three authorities of Noida is held in the Industrial Development Department of UP. It is in this hearing that dealings with builders take place at the government level. The High Court has caught this fraud in the file. Now this land scandal will be heard again in the court of Justice Pankaj Bhatia on Monday.