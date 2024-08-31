UP govt reconstitutes Backward Classes State Commission

The Uttar Pradesh government has made former Sitapur MP Rajesh Verma the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes State Commission.

Sohan Lal Shrimali of Mirzapur and Surya Prakash Pal of Rampur have been named vice presidents.

Apart from this, 24 people from different backward communities have also been appointed as members of the Commission.

The official notification of the nominated members of the UP Backward Classes State Commission was issued on late Friday night.

Advertisement

The members appointed were Satyendra Kumar Bari of Chandauli, Melaram Pawar of Saharanpur, Phul Badan Kushwaha of Kushinagar, Vinod Yadav of Mau, Shiv Mangal Bayar of Chandauli, Ashok Singh and Richa Rajput of Kanpur, Chiranjeevi Chaurasia, Ravindra Mani and RD Singh of Gorakhpur, Kuldeep of Jhansi.

Vishwakarma, Laxman Singh, Vinod Singh and Ramshankar Sahu of Lucknow, Dr.Murhu Rajbhar of Ghazipur, Ghanshyam Chauhan of Sultanpur, Janardan Gupta of Maharajganj, Baba Balak of Jalaun, Ramesh Kashyap and Pramod Saini of Shamli, Karuna Shankar Patel of Sitapur, Mahendra Singh Rana of Kasganj and Ram Krishna Singh Patel of Prayagraj have been named members.

UP Minister of State for Backward Classes (Independent Charge) Narendra Kashyap said here that OBC castes will get a lot of benefits from this decision of the government to set up the Commission.