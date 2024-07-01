UP govt provides world-class health facilities at Ayushman Arogya Mandir

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government’s efforts have resulted in 256 health units in the state being awarded the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certificate for providing high-quality treatment and exceeding health standards.

Additionally, the Yogi government has set goals to bring all health units in the state under NQAS certification by 2026, with an interim target of certifying 50 percent of the health units by December 2025.

The UP government has also launched the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative, which seeks to offer world-class healthcare facilities to people in their neighbourhood. This allows residents to spend their hard-earned money on their families’ well-being rather than on treatments at private hospitals or clinics run by untrained doctors.

BNHM General Manager Dr. Nishant Kumar Jaiswal said, “The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare awards the NQAS certificate to health units that meet every patient treatment and care standard. Every effort is being made to bring more health units under the NQAS certification within the next three months.”

He added, “Certified by the ‘International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua)’, NQAS-certified health units meet international standards. This is evidenced by 256 NQAS-certified health units providing quality health services to people close to their homes, thereby increasing public trust in the healthcare system.”

The quality of clinical services in Primary Health Centers (PHCs) is assessed based on key clinical services outlined by the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS).

This includes standards for consultation, admission, assessment, continuity of care, nursing care, drug safety, adherence to standard treatment guidelines, emergency services, laboratory services, medical records, and discharge processes. These standards pertain to clinical processes related to prenatal and postnatal care, newborn care, child health, adolescent health, family planning, and diagnostic services.

Infection control measures are evaluated using hand washing facilities, personal protection, equipment processing, environmental control, and biomedical waste management. NQAS’s quality management standards encompass four main areas: quality teams, internal and external quality assurance, patient satisfaction surveys, and standard operating procedures.

Saqir Ali, a resident of Parsandi village, mentioned, “Previously, villagers had to travel to the district headquarters, CHC, or private hospitals for deliveries and other health services. Now, with improved health facilities available in Parsandi, not only do the poor and wealthy villagers benefit, but people from other blocks also come here. To maintain the centre’s quality, everyone ensures it remains clean and well-maintained.”