UP govt making farmers self-reliant through mushroom farming

In a bid to boost farmers’ income and promote sustainable agriculture, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a special campaign to encourage mushroom cultivation across the state.

This initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to open new avenues for farmer prosperity and self-reliance.

Advertisement

Under this campaign, mushroom farming has rapidly gained popularity in eight districts, including the capital city, Lucknow. By connecting farmers to this profitable business, the government is not only generating employment but also guiding them towards scientific and technical farming practices.

Advertisement

What’s especially noteworthy is that mushroom cultivation is no longer limited to men; women are actively participating and succeeding in this field. Two such inspiring examples are Geeta Devi from Mathura and Sonali Sabharwal from Hardoi.

Officials here claimed on Friday that Geeta Devi began mushroom farming two and a half years ago. With support from the Yogi government, she launched a project worth Rs 1.61 crore, for which she received a loan of Rs 70 lakh. Today, her mushroom produce is supplied not only in Mathura but also to cities like Agra and Delhi. Her success has translated into an annual income of Rs 20 to Rs 25 lakh, making her a role model for both local residents and women from other districts.

Similarly, Sonali Sabharwal from Hardoi has taken up mushroom farming as a mission, encouraging and training rural women to join this high-potential agribusiness.

Farmers are earning lakhs through mushroom cultivation in these eight districts, including Lucknow, Mathura, Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Hardoi, Raebareli, and Bhadohi.

To promote technical and scientific farming, the Uttar Pradesh government is providing resources and support to farmers through schemes like the Atmanirbhar Krishak Samnvayit Vikas Yojana and the Agri Infrastructure Fund (AIF). These schemes are helping farmers move beyond traditional farming and take up high-profit agri-businesses.