UP Govt makes special arrangements for easy ‘darshan’ at Kashi Vishwanath temple

The Uttar Pradesh Government has made special arrangements to ensure smooth darshan for devotees during the holy month of Sawan at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Spanning from July 22 to August 19, this special period for the worship of Mahadev will include five Mondays. During Sawan, a large number of devotees travel from afar with Kanwars to perform Jalabhishek for Lord Shiva.

On Monday, the area from Maidagin to Godowlia will be a no-vehicle zone. Arrangements have been made to transport the elderly and divyangs to the temple by e-rickshaws from both locations.

Barricades and zig-zag paths have been set up to the temple to reduce crowding on the roads. CCTV surveillance will be used to monitor the safety and convenience of the devotees.

Additionally, provisions have been made to protect devotees from the sun and rain. This year, entry through the ‘Silko Gate’ has been arranged for the first time. A lane on the Prayagraj to Varanasi national highway has been reserved for ‘Kanwariyas’. On Mondays, daily passes will be cancelled, and there will be a restriction on the ‘sparsh darshan’ of Baba.

Kanwariyas have started arriving in Kashi for the darshan of Baba Vishwanath. Since late at night, lines of Lord Shiva devotees can be seen waiting to perform Jalabhishek for Baba. The state government has made all necessary arrangements, including security, for the devotees.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, CEO of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, said on Sunday that both the temple and district administrations have made complete preparations for the convenience and smooth darshan of Lord Shiva visitors during Sawan.

He also mentioned that every Monday during Sawan, the area from Godowlia to Maidagin will be a no-vehicle zone. The temple administration will operate free e-rickshaws and golf carts for VIPs, the elderly, divyangs, and infirm devotees from both Godowlia and Maidagin to Gate No. 4 of the temple.

The entire temple area is equipped with CCTV cameras, and a control room has been established to closely monitor all activities, including those of the devotees.

To reduce crowding on the roads, zig-zag barricades have been set up inside the temple premises. Additionally, extra sheds have been installed to protect devotees from rain, sun, and heat. Arrangements for water and ORS have also been made for the devotees, Vishwa Bhushan further added.

The darshan and worship of the sanctum sanctorum (Garbhagriha) will be broadcast live. Six LED screens have been installed at various locations in the temple complex. A ‘lost and found centre’ has been set up for the convenience of devotees, with multilingual personnel on duty.

Medical personnel have been assigned to handle any emergencies that may arise. Due to the high expected crowd on Monday, locker facilities will not be available within the temple premises. Devotees are requested to avoid bringing bags, mobile phones, electronic devices, or prohibited items when coming for darshan.