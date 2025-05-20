UP govt launches ‘ITI Chalo Abhiyan’ to boost youth skills and employment

In a bid to enhance skill development and expand employment opportunities for the youth, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out the “ITI Chalo Abhiyan.”In a bid to enhance skill development and expand employment opportunities for the youth, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out the “ITI Chalo Abhiyan.”

This campaign, which commenced on May 12, 2025, aims to encourage admissions for the 2025 academic session in government and private ITIs across the state.

Aligned with national flagship initiatives such as “Make in India,” “Start-up India,” “Stand-Up India,” and “Digital India,” the campaign reflects the state government’s commitment to building a skilled workforce. Emphasising vocational and technical education as the foundation of inclusive growth, the initiative focuses on equipping both rural and urban youth with industry-relevant skills to prepare them for gainful employment.

Dr Hariom, Principal Secretary of the Department of Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, called upon all District Magistrates on Tuesday to support the campaign actively.

He highlighted that “ITI Chalo Abhiyan” secures a brighter future for the youth and positions Uttar Pradesh as a frontrunner in literacy and skill development. He described the campaign as a golden opportunity for the state’s youth to become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

The state government has initiated an extensive publicity drive to ensure the campaign’s success. Promotional materials, including posters and brochures, have been distributed to all ITIs. District School Inspectors and Basic Education Officers have been directed to promote the campaign in schools to raise awareness among students and parents.

Similarly, District Panchayat Raj Officers have been instructed to publicise the initiative during Gram Sabha meetings. At the same time, Block Development Officers will hold sessions with gram pradhans and school authorities to mobilise participation at the grassroots level.

Weekly review meetings, chaired by the Chief Development Officers at the district level, will monitor the campaign’s progress and ensure timely interventions.

In collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited, 149 government ITIs in the state are offering 11 long-term training courses tailored to the demands of modern technologies and industries. These courses are designed to bridge the gap between education and employment, enhancing job readiness among students.

Furthermore, the Department of Vocational Education has recently signed MoUs with 22 industrial partners, paving the way for employment opportunities for 27,000 youth. With employment prospects in both public and private sectors, government and private ITI graduates are well-positioned to contribute to Uttar Pradesh’s journey towards becoming an economic powerhouse.