UP govt kicks off Special Communicable Disease Control Campaign

The Uttar Pradesh government launched a state-wide Special Communicable Disease Control Campaign, along with the Dastak Abhiyan and Stop Diarrhea Campaign on Tuesday.

Diarrhea and Zinc Corners were inaugurated as part of the launch, while anti-larval spraying, fogging operations, and awareness vehicles were flagged off to initiate public outreach efforts.

These initiatives, led by the state government, aim to promote widespread public awareness and encourage community participation in the prevention and control of communicable diseases. With the onset of the monsoon, the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis increases significantly. Effective prevention of these diseases requires not just government action, but active involvement from the public.

Officials here said that the Communicable Disease Control Campaign, which began on July 1, will focus on identifying and controlling infections while spreading vital information door-to-door. The campaign emphasises personal hygiene, handwashing, cleanliness, and the prevention of waterlogging. The government has called on all departments, citizens, ASHA workers, health personnel, schools, village heads, and voluntary organisations to transform this effort into a mass movement.

Altogether 13 departments, including Health, Education, and the Integrated Child Development Services(ICDS), are working in close coordination to ensure the campaign’s success. The campaign will run until July 31, while the Dastak Abhiyan will be conducted from July 11 to July 31.