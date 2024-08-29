UP govt hikes grant for prosthetic limbs & assistive devices

In a significant move to support the Divyangjans (differently-abled), the Uttar Pradesh government has increased the financial grant for prosthetic limbs and assistive devices from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

This boost in the grant will enable the distribution of costlier and more effective prosthetic limbs and assistive devices to individuals with disabilities across the state.

Previously, the financial grant for these devices was capped at Rs 10,000. The state government has revised this rule, raising the grant to Rs 15,000 to better meet the needs of the Divyangjans.

UP Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes Welfare and PwD Empowerment Narendra Kashyap stated here on Thursday, “With the welfare of disabled individuals in mind, the Yogi government is dedicated to ensuring they receive the full benefits of all relevant schemes. As part of this commitment, we have amended the rules for providing grants for prosthetic limbs and assistive devices.”

He explained that, under the new amendment, the maximum financial grant for prosthetic limbs and assistive devices has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. This adjustment will allow for the distribution of more expensive equipment to those in need.

Mr Kashyap further noted that if the cost of the required equipment exceeds the new grant limit of Rs 15,000, the department will cover up to Rs 15,000, while the beneficiary will be responsible for any additional costs.

He further elaborated that, considering the needs of the Divyangjan, it is essential to allow for the provision of multiple necessary devices within the maximum grant limit of Rs 15,000 under the Artificial Limbs and Assistive Devices Scheme. This adjustment will ensure that Divyangjan can receive all the required assistive devices and prosthetic limbs simultaneously.

Additionally, for Divyangjan with multiple disabilities or those requiring more than one assistive device, a financial grant of up to Rs 15,000 will be approved at one time. This amendment will take effect from the current financial year 2024-25.