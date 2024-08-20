UP govt gears for largest police recruitment exam in state’s history

The Uttar Pradesh government has completed extensive preparations to conduct the largest police recruitment examination in state’s history.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the examination for the selection of 60,244 constables will be held across 67 districts from August 23 to 25 and August 30 to 31, with stringent security measures in place to ensure a fair and transparent process.

To maintain the integrity of the examination, the UP Police and the Special Task Force (STF) are actively monitoring over 1,500 individuals who have been involved in criminal activities like paper leaks and solver gangs over the past 12 years. In a significant move towards transparency, Aadhaar verification has already been completed for 48 lakh candidates, with the remaining verifications ongoing.

Additionally, eKYC facilities will be available at the examination centers to verify the identities of suspicious candidates, who will also undergo post-exam scrutiny. For the August 23 exam, candidates have begun downloading their admit cards from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board’s website as of Tuesday. Candidates can access their admit cards three days before their respective exam dates.

Rajiv Krishna, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), mentioned that in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, only government and government-aided schools have been designated as examination centers to ensure the integrity of the upcoming police recruitment exam. A total of 1,174 centers have been established across 67 districts, all within city limits, to accommodate the 48,17,441 candidates who will be taking the exam over the course of five days.

To ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly and securely, two nodal officers have been appointed in each district—one from the district administration (ADM) and one from the police force (Additional SP). These officers, along with appointed observers of SP, ASP, and Deputy SP ranks, have been in constant communication with the board for the past 25 days.

The chairman further reported that Aadhaar verification for all 48 lakh candidates has been completed, while 20,000 have been identified as suspicious. These candidates have been instructed to arrive at their exam centers two and a half hours before their scheduled time with additional identification documents such as PAN cards, driving licenses, and passports. They will undergo eKYC verifi scation at the centers and will be monitored closely even after the examination.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has taken extensive measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming police recruitment exam. Chairman Rajiv Krishna highlighted that, in addition to robust security arrangements, 17,000 wall clocks have been installed across examination centers to aid in time management for candidates.

In the past 20 days, the UP Police and Special Task Force (STF) have been closely monitoring 1,541 individuals known for involvement in paper leaks and solver gangs over the last 12 years. The board has provided a comprehensive list of these individuals to the UP Police and STF, along with information about fraud rings operating on about 10 Telegram channels. This information is being used to take strict action against these groups, and the board is warning candidates to be cautious of these fraudsters through its website and social media platforms.

He further mentioned that in terms of facilities, CM Yogi has introduced several benefits for candidates. UP Roadways buses will offer free travel to candidates, with their admit cards serving as tickets. Candidates are only required to present a photocopy of their admit card to the bus conductor. To accommodate candidates, the Yogi government is also providing an extra 5 minutes for filling out OMR sheets.

As of 1 pm on August 20, approximately 3,56,918 admit cards have been downloaded from the board’s website. The total number of candidates expected to take the exam is 4,60,000, with admit cards available for download three days before each exam date.