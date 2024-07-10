UP govt distributes appointment letters to 7,720 ‘lekhpals’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 7,720 ‘lekhpals’, selected through a fair and transparent recruitment process by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, during the Mission Rozgar programme held here.

Advising the newly appointed Lekhpals on their responsibilities, Yogi stated, “This selection process was carried out with complete fairness and transparency with no discrimination, or need for recommendations. It is your duty to work diligently, without relying on recommendations, to enhance both the ease of doing business in the state and the quality of life for the poor.”

He further emphasized, “Your energy and talent should be focused on improving the lives of the poor. Your positive cooperation is crucial in attracting investment opportunities, and the general public and youth should receive timely support in obtaining caste, residence, and income certificates.”

Advertisement

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of timely completion of proceedings related to inheritance, transfers, and land measurement. “You should uphold a positive reputation among the people, ensuring that the name of Lekhpal does not evoke fear,” remarked CM Yogi.

During the program, a short film on Mission Rozgar was screened in the presence of CM Yogi. The program was also organized live in various commissionerates.

Urging the newly selected Lekhpals to fulfill their duties with honesty, Yogi emphasized their crucial role in public service, highlighting tasks such as land leasing, inheritance procedures, property transfers, conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural use, facilitating investment opportunities, and accurate land measurement.

He further stated, “Violent incidents often arise over minor land disputes in rural and urban areas. Timely measurement and demarcation can prevent such disputes. If powerful land mafias attempt to illegally occupy government or poor people’s land, we must intervene with anti-land mafia measures and take decisive action.”

The CM also emphasized the importance of timely processing of investment proposals and urged Lekhpals to expedite relief efforts during disasters like floods. He underscored the importance of promptly disbursing insurance benefits to farmers and their families in case of accidents or disasters.

He added, “Ensure all tasks are conducted ethically and leverage technology effectively. The entire revenue system is being digitized, and the distribution of laptops and tablets should coincide with training sessions.”

He mentioned that individuals residing in rural areas who traditionally live in houses built on village society land can obtain ownership through the Gharauni initiative. So far, this opportunity has been extended to over 6.3 million people, with the goal of reaching all 12.5 million families by the end of this year.

CM Yogi highlighted that in 2022, the Revenue Department urged the Subordinate Services Selection Commission to expedite the appointment process.

He remarked, “The commission conducted the selection process with utmost honesty and transparency. However, there are always some who try to obstruct every good initiative. There were efforts to impede the distribution of appointment letters to the newly selected Lekhpals. Despite challenges, the Revenue Department and the Commission persevered, ultimately securing a favorable decision from the Supreme Court. Today, these appointment letters are being issued to 7,720 newly selected youths, fulfilling their aspirations.”