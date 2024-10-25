Number of MBBS seats has doubled in UP: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that medical education in the state is being strengthened with the addition of 17 new medical colleges this year. Additionally, the number of MBBS seats in the state has doubled.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration program of KMC Medical College in Maharajganj, he said, “Since independence, the Terai districts have faced continuous neglect, often overlooked by previous governments. Today, however, Maharajganj is no longer sidelined, as the district has received development projects valued at Rs 940 crore, representing a major stride forward.”

CM Yogi emphasized the remarkable transformation in healthcare in Uttar Pradesh, recalling how the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, once in a weakened state, now gives healthy competition prestigious AIIMS Gorakhpur. He mentioned that when he took office in 2017, the state lacked sufficient funds even for salaries, yet through teamwork and collective support, significant progress has been achieved.

He expressed particular satisfaction that, to date, 5.14 crore underprivileged individuals in Uttar Pradesh have received the Ayushman Bharat Yojana golden card.

The Chief Minister highlighted the expansion of medical education, noting that the state has grown from only 18 medical colleges to institutions now in 64 districts. These colleges, he said, not only boost healthcare facilities but also generate employment and self-employment opportunities.

“Ensuring good connectivity to these new medical colleges is a top priority for the government. Additionally, nursing and paramedical colleges are being developed across the state to strengthen the healthcare workforce,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Maharajganj will soon see the opening of Uttar Pradesh’s first public-private partnership (PPP) medical college, a significant milestone ahead of Lord Dhanvantari Jayanti on October 30.

He extended gratitude to Shanti Foundation President and KMC Medical College founder Vinay Kumar Srivastava and his team for their role in this achievement, noting that 150 students have already enrolled in the new medical college.

Reflecting on the Terai region’s history of neglect, the Chief Minister recalled poor conditions like inadequate electricity, deteriorated roads, closed sugar mills, and endemic diseases such as encephalitis and malaria.

However, he emphasized that such challenges are now in the past, and Maharajganj, along with other parts of eastern UP, has overcome issues like encephalitis, providing safer conditions for its youth.

CM Yogi also praised India’s rapid economic progress over the past decade, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in elevating India to the fifth-largest economy worldwide.

This development trajectory, he said, suggests India will soon become the third-largest global economy, ushering in benefits like higher incomes, enhanced public facilities, better education, healthcare, improved connectivity, and job creation. He urged citizens to be mentally prepared for the positive changes and growth ahead.

The CM highlighted the expansion of medical education and healthcare in eastern UP, noting that AIIMS in Gorakhpur and new medical colleges in Kushinagar, Deoria, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, and Pratapgarh are bringing top-tier health services closer to the people.

Previously, Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College was the only facility in the region, and it was under-resourced. Now, BRD Medical College stands strong, even competing with Gorakhpur AIIMS in providing quality healthcare.

“UP has gone from having just 18 medical colleges to now having medical institutions in 64 districts, with plans to build more in the remaining areas to meet the ‘One District, One Medical College’ goal,” he said.

CM Yogi shared that earlier, medical expenses were a significant worry, but with Ayushman Bharat, PM Modi has enabled free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for every poor citizen, benefiting over 5.14 crore people in UP.

These medical colleges are not only advancing health services but are also creating jobs. Efforts are being made to ensure they are well-connected and equipped with OPD, IPD, and Ayushman Bharat facilities for better access and quality of care, he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Uttar Pradesh is making strides toward a future where there will be no shortage of qualified doctors. In alignment with the PM’s vision, facilities such as dialysis, ICU, and CT scans are being introduced in every district.

Additionally, large-scale efforts are underway to open nursing and paramedical colleges, allowing young women to pursue nursing education locally within their districts.

He said that these initiatives represent a transformative shift in healthcare access, bringing advanced medical services to remote areas where they were previously unavailable.

UP now boasts its own medical university named after late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with significant advancements in Ayurveda, homeopathy, and Unani medicine. The state also has technical and law universities, and more new universities are being established. Uttar Pradesh, he noted, has become a vital engine of India’s growth and development trajectory.