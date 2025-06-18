UP Govt deploys drones in 6 districts to revolutionize crop protection and boost farm yields

Taking a significant step toward doubling farmers’ incomes and introducing modern technology in agriculture, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched drone-based crop protection across six districts. As part of a pilot project, the spraying of Nano urea and pesticides has begun via drones in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur Nagar.

These drones can efficiently spray across 3 to 12 acres within an hour, promising a sharp increase in productivity and timely crop care with reduced labour and time. Officials said on Wednesday that this technological initiative is being implemented under the Atmanirbhar Krishak Samanvit Vikas Yojana and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF).

Advertisement

The aim is to modernize agriculture and provide tangible economic benefits to farmers by adopting efficient, science-backed methods. So far, nine drone projects have been launched across Uttar Pradesh—two each in Gorakhpur, Bahraich, and Muzaffarnagar, and one each in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur Nagar.

Advertisement

Farmers are being trained to operate drones and adopt modern farming techniques, ensuring smooth adaptation to this technology-driven shift. The state government plans to expand the initiative to more districts, further reinforcing the technological backbone of agriculture in UP.

With the use of drones, monitoring crop health and spraying pesticides and Nano urea at the right time has become more precise and faster. The advanced drone systems can cover up to 12 acres in just an hour, enabling effective and timely action across large tracts of farmland. This efficiency is expected to significantly reduce losses caused by delayed or improper pesticide application.

This innovation in drone technology is set to give a new direction to the state’s agriculture sector. Alongside drone operations, farmers are being trained in modern agricultural methods. Currently operational in six districts, the project will soon be expanded further.

The Yogi Government’s bold move toward smart agriculture is paving the way for a tech-driven farming revolution in Uttar Pradesh. Based on scientific practices, this initiative is poised to become a game-changer, offering a major boost to farmers’ livelihoods in the years ahead.