UP govt committed to resolving all constructive issues raised by legislators in House: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the government is fully committed to the state’s development and resolving all public issues, emphasizing the government’s openness to addressing any constructive issues that opposition members bring to the attention of the House.

The CM was addressing journalists at Vidhan Bhavan ahead of the Monsoon session. He said, “Today marks the beginning of the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature. I warmly welcome MLAs and MLCs, colleagues from all parties who contribute to the successful conduct of the Legislative Assembly’s proceedings, as well as officers from the Secretariat. I hope that everyone will contribute to ensuring a smooth and productive Monsoon session. ”

Emphasizing that Uttar Pradesh passed its budget in February itself, Yogi Adityanath said, “In response to the state’s needs, the first supplementary demand will be presented during the Monsoon session. Uttar Pradesh is progressing towards becoming one of the country’s largest emerging economies. The achievements the state in the past seven years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership are unprecedented, unforgettable, and exemplary.”

CM Yogi Adityanath appealed to all public representatives to ensure smooth proceedings in the House and urged both ruling and opposition members to contribute to Uttar Pradesh’s development. Urging the House to become a platform for meaningful discussion and debate, the CM stated, “The government will be fully prepared to respond to every issue raised.”

The CM further stated, “This sacred month of Sawan is dedicated to Devadhidev Mahadev. During this time, Shiva devotees take out Kanwar Yatra while, our public representatives diligently work to serve the public.”

He added that the government is prepared for a constructive debate on issues raised by public representatives concerning the development and challenges facing the state. “I am confident that everyone will contribute to expanding the monsoon session by engaging in meaningful discussions on supplementary demands related to state development and public welfare.”

Meanwhile, at the start of the monsoon session of the Legislature, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey.