UP govt committed in combating maternal anaemia: Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak Friday reaffirmed the government’s dedication to combating maternal anaemia.

He highlighted the need for innovative healthcare interventions, stating, “Anemia is a significant challenge, and reducing its prevalence among mothers and children remains a top priority for us. This is a disease with far-reaching socioeconomic implications, and I am hopeful that all the stakeholders present in the conclave will deliberate and come up with effective solutions to combat it at every level.”

He said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have seen transformative initiatives—from tackling COVID-19 to ensuring access to clean drinking water through Jal Jeevan Mission—demonstrating that no challenge is insurmountable when addressed with determination and grassroots action.”

Advertisement

The Deputy Chief Minister made these commitments while addressing the National Conclave on Anaemia Reduction here, hosted by King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

He also stressed on collaboration between stakeholders to address anemia comprehensively and assured that suggestions emerging from the discussions will be taken forward with utmost commitment.

The conclave served as a platform to highlight Uttar Pradesh’s progress in reducing maternal anaemia. Recent data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) shows a decline in maternal anaemia prevalence from 51 per cent in 2016 to 45.9 per cent in 2021, marking significant progress.

KGMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Soniya Nityanand asserted the institute’s commitment to advancing maternal and child health. “Collaboration between healthcare providers, community workers and the government is key to addressing the issue of anaemia. Additionally, innovative diagnostic solutions and digital technologies will be instrumental in transforming the way anaemia is treated and managed,” she said.