UP Govt brings Lord Ram’s 14-year journey to life in a 9-minute 3D video for devotees

In a bid to enhance religious tourism, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a unique initiative in Ayodhya, allowing visitors to experience the story of Lord Ram’s 14-year exile through an immersive 3D video.

The 9-minute video, which depicts the struggles of Lord Ram’s life, has been touching the hearts of visitors, evoking deep emotions as they witness his struggles and triumphs.

To facilitate this, a special Darshan Kendra has been established at Raj Dwar Park, near Hanuman Garhi. This center aims to offer a unique and spiritual experience, bringing the story of Lord Ram’s exile to life in a way that resonates deeply with the devotees.

Advertisement

The Ayodhya Development Authority has launched a virtual reality demonstration that brings to life the story of Lord Ram’s exile. This initiative is similar to the arrangements made at Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Vaishno Devi Bhawan, enhancing the spiritual experience for visitors.

In just 9 minutes, visitors will experience the animated highlights of Ayodhya, Tamsa River, Bharat Milap, Laxman Hill, Anusuiya Mata Darshan, Dandakaranya, Panchvati, Dhanushkodi, Shri Ram’s Surya Tilak in Lanka.

A large number of devotees are flocking to the Darshan Kendra, which has been equipped with advanced technology to enhance their spiritual experience.

The center now features 10 cameras, providing high-quality visuals. Devotees are also provided with headphones that offer excellent sound quality for an immersive experience. Given the growing number of visitors from across the country and abroad, there are plans to establish more Darshan Kendras in the city.

Key sites included in this initiative are Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi Temple, Nageshwar Nath Temple, Ram Ki Paidi, Chhoti Devkali Temple, Rang Mahal, Surya Kund, Bharat Kund, Guptar Ghat, Badi Devkali Temple, Kanak Bhawan Temple, and Dashrath Mahal Temple.

According to Ashwani Pandey, Vice President of the Ayodhya Development Authority here on Thursday that the Darshan Kendra is part of an initiative to boost tourism.

Currently, it is available as a demo, and over a thousand people have already experienced it. Plans are in place to open more centers and expand offerings to include virtual viewings of religious events and sites, such as the Bhasma Aarti of Ujjain and locations like Maihar, Vaishno Devi, Omkareshwar, and Bhimashankar.

The initiative also includes a plan to show this 3D documentary to devotees sitting in the country and abroad. Agreements have been signed with three companies to develop an app that will provide subscribers with a VR device for a fully immersive experience.

Additional Darshan Kendras are expected to open soon in Ayodhya. Currently, the center, which opened during Deepotsav, is free of charge, but a ticket price of Rs 100-150 will be introduced later, contributing to government revenue.