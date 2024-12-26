UP govt accelerates land allocation for Mahakumbh

With Mahakumbh 2025 fast approaching, preparations in the Mela area are gaining momentum. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a recent visit, directed officials to expedite the land allocation process and complete it by December 31. Acting on these instructions, authorities have swiftly allocated land to over 4,000 organizations, with an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 organizations expected to participate in the grand event.

A key highlight of the event is the establishment of Akharas, which is progressing steadily. Some Akharas have already set up their camps, while the Mela Authority has completed land allocation for most Akharas and other organizations. The remaining allocations, including for new applicants, are underway and set to be finalized by the year-end. According to the Mela Authority here on Thursday, land allocation has been completed for all Akharas, their follower Akharas, Mahamandaleshwar, Khalsa, Dandiwada, Acharyawada, and Khakachowk. The allocation process for Prayagwal groups and new organizations is expected to be finished by December 31.

In a review meeting with the CM, it was reported that land has already been allocated to a total of 4,268 organizations. This includes 19 land allotments for Akharas and their sub-groups, 460 for Mahamandaleshwar, 750 for Khalsa, 203 for Dandiwada, 300 for Acharyawada, 300 for Khakachowk, and 1,766 for other organizations.

Additionally, 450 land allotments have been made to Prayagwal groups so far. The land allocation for Prayagwals began on December 12 and will continue until December 31. Similarly, the process for new organizations started on December 16 and is set to conclude by the end of the year.

The land allocated to Akharas and other organizations is now a hub of activity, with tent construction and decorations progressing rapidly. In the Jhunsi area, representatives from Akharas, Mahamandaleshwar, Khalsa, Dandiwada, Acharyawada, Khakachowk, and other organizations are busy setting up tents and decorations in line with their traditions and culture.

The administration has laid checkered plates across the area and is rapidly installing signages to help visitors easily locate their designated spaces. Additionally, lighting and other essential arrangements are being made efficiently to meet deadlines.

The Juna Akhara and Avahan Akhara have already entered the cantonment, while the Agni Akhara also entered the cantonment on Thursday. With activities progressing swiftly, the entire area is expected to be fully prepared and adorned by January 1, setting the stage for the grand Mahakumbh 2025.