Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel nominated 6 people as the members of the Legislative Council.

Among the recommended names of the legislative council, the name of son of Nripendra Mishra who served as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saket Mishra is also included. Aligarh Muslim University Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has also been nominated as a member of the Legislative Council.

The list includes names of Ramsurat Rajbhar, Varanasi BJP Chief Hansraj Vishwakarma, Ambedkar Mahasabha Chairman Lalji Prasad Nirmal and Rajnikant Maheshwari.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has begun preparations to win all seats in 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh and establish a “city government” in the state before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per an official release.

In this regard, it is noteworthy that CM Yogi Adityanath has gifted development projects to all 17 municipal corporations and has also engaged in dialogue with the intellectuals living there.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also spoken with Shahjahanpur residents, who will pick their first mayor this year and has got their assurance.

“Yogi Adityanath launched an array of development projects in the 17 cities, including a project worth totalling Rs 1459 crore in Bareilly, Rs 1295 crore in Prayagraj, Rs 1057 crore in Ayodhya, Rs 950 crore in Gorakhpur, Rs 878 crore in Ghaziabad, Rs 822.43 crore in Mathura-Vrindavan, Rs 517 crore in Meerut, Rs 488 crore in Agra, Rs 424 crore in Moradabad, Rs 388 crores in Kanpur, Rs 328 crores in Jhansi, Rs 308.18 crores in Shahjahanpur, Rs 269 crores in Firozabad, Rs 145 crores in Saharanpur, and worth Rs 86.55 crores in Aligarh by organising Prabuddhajan Sammelans,” it read.

The Municipal Corporation had 16 seats the last time, out of which the BJP bagged 14, while the Bahujan Samaj Party had won the Aligarh and Meerut Municipal Corporation seats. Besides, this time voting will be held for the first time in Shahjahanpur. The party is confident about its victory on all 17 seats because of the developmental works carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.