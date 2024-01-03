UP Government set to transform Ayodhya into a world-class city

The Uttar Pradesh Government under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working hard to establish Ayodhya as a world-class city by the end of this year. Development works based on eight models are currently underway in the city. It is noteworthy that projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore are likely to be completed in Ayodhya by 2024.

Thanks to the efforts of the Yogi Government, investments of over Rs 6,000 crore were secured for Ayodhya during the UP Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow in February 2023, and these investments are ready to be implemented through a ground-breaking ceremony.

Soon after taking charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew a blueprint for the all-round development of Ayodhya and with the power of a double engine work on it was started in mission mode.

Advertisement

The resolution is to transform Ayodhya into a global city through approximately 178 projects totalling around Rs 30,500 crores, officials here on Wednesday said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced eight models to restore the grandeur of Ayodhya, including establishing it as a Saksham, Adhunik, Sugamya, Surmaye, Bhavnatmak, Swachh, and Ayushman (capable, modern, convenient, beautiful, emotional, clean and blessed) city.

In these eight envisioned ‘models,’ there is an extensive list of development projects, with the first being the completion of an international airport in Ayodhya. This project, costing Rs 1400 crore, received a contribution of Rs 1100 crore from the Yogi Government.

Additionally, the Chief Minister personally resolved complicated land acquisition issues through dialogue with landowners for the airport. The newly inaugurated Ayodhya Dham railway station is another accomplishment of the Yogi Government.

While the grand inauguration of the Lord Ram temple will take place on January 22, various development works in Ayodhya are also set to be completed soon. These include the 4-lane Ayodhya-Akbarpur Baskhari route worth Rs 394 crores, the Railway level crossing from NH 27 to Ram Path, the overbridge at the Badi Bua Railway Crossing on the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg, the railway overbridge near Darshan Nagar, multi-level parking in Amaniganj, smart vehicle parking near the Collectorate, construction of the Interpretation Wall on the Panchkosi and Chaudhakosi Marg, development of more than 25 pilgrimage sites and Kunds on the pilgrimage route, installation of decorative poles and heritage lights, construction of Kaushalya Sadan, and the development of Mukti Vaikunth Dham.

In February, 24-hour water supply will be ensured in seven wards of Ayodhya, while ROBs (railway over bridge) will be completed near Suryakund and Fatehganj on the Ayodhya-Akbarpur route in March. It also includes the construction of a 4-lane road from Ayodhya to Bilhourghat, the beautification of Guptar Ghat, and the development of tourism facilities from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat. The work on the Ayodhya Solar City project is also scheduled for completion in March.

In April, the construction of a shelter home near the Awadh bus stand, Kalyan Bhawan near Naka Bypass as well as four historical entrance gates will be completed. The completion of part one of the Ayodhya Sewerage Scheme is expected in June, and in July, the widening work of the Panchkosi Parikrama Marg with an investment of Rs 473 crore will be finished.

September will witness the completion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar International Sports Complex, and by October, the expansion of the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama Marg with an investment of Rs 1140 crores will be completed. In November-December, the construction of the Zonal Urban Facilitation Center, along with the completion of massive buildings of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation and Ayodhya Development Authority, is planned.

Furthermore, the widening and strengthening of the Lucknow-Ayodhya section of NH-27, the Greenfield Township Project, Vashisht Kunj Residential Project, the construction of Municipal Corporation and Development Authority Office Building, CIPET centre, construction of new concrete ghats between Guptar Ghat and Raj Ghat, renovation of old ghats, extension and beautification of the viewer’s gallery on Ram Ki Paidi, strengthening and beautification of the pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat, and from Raj Ghat to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple are also being rapidly carried out by the Yogi government.