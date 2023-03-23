UP government launches campaign to make state cleaner

To make Uttar Pradesh a cleaner and greener state, as envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government will launch a cleanliness drive in the state as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). Between March 24 and 30, community, public, and pink toilets will be renovated across the state as part of a seven-day statewide campaign to renovate 75,000 toilets.

It is worth noting that CM Yogi has set the goal of making Uttar Pradesh a clean state by taking forward PM Modi’s cleanliness mission. Along with this, people are being made aware of the importance of cleanliness.

Regarding this campaign, State Mission Director Neha Sharma informed here on Thursday that “A seven-day campaign to renovate 75,000 toilets has begun in order to provide clean toilets to citizens while also improving scores in the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2023. Community, public, and pink toilets in urban areas in need of repair or rejuvenation will be identified and rebuilt within seven days under this campaign.”

She also stated that the department runs various campaigns on a regular basis to keep Uttar Pradesh’s urban areas clean. Public participation is also being ensured in these campaigns, as it is essential for sustainable cleanliness.