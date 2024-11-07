UP gets 2nd place in ‘Best State’ category for outstanding water management

Uttar Pradesh has received three prestigious awards in just four months for its outstanding work in water management and conservation.

On Thursday, the awards were presented to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by department officials.

The state secured second place nationally for its exceptional efforts in water conservation, management, and ensuring tap water connections to every rural household.

Advertisement

In October, President Draupadi Murmu presented this award, which was officially handed over to CM Yogi Adityanath. Odisha took first place, while Gujarat and Puducherry shared third.

As part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, Uttar Pradesh has also led the nation in providing tap water under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana, achieving the highest number of household connections.

Additionally, the state received the SKOCH Gold Award on July 13 for its Ganga Swachhata Abhiyan and other river conservation efforts under the Swachh Ganga Mission.

On September 27, Union Minister Giriraj Singh presented Uttar Pradesh with the Best Display Award for its impressive exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Jal Jeevan Mission at the Noida International Trade Show 2024.

This award was subsequently handed over to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by department officials.

On October 22, President Draupadi Murmu honored Uttar Pradesh with the National Water Award for its outstanding contributions to water conservation and providing tap water to every rural household. The state secured second place in this category.

The Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department also unveiled a unique memento, which was presented to the Chief Minister on Thursday.

During the ceremony, the Additional Chief Secretary of Namami Gange, Anurag Srivastava, handed over the awards to the Chief Minister.

CM Yogi Adityanath commended the efforts of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply officers, praising their achievements.

He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh has reached this milestone in alignment with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged continued efforts to ensure the consistent supply of clean water to rural areas under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana.