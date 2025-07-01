UP fast-tracks $1-trillion goal under Yogi govt, KPI report shows stellar progress

Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing towards its ambitious goal of becoming a $1-trillion economy, and the latest Key Performance Indicators (KPI) report released by the Labour and Employment Department bears testimony to this.

The report serves as clear evidence that the state government is not only meeting its targets but also consistently surpassing them across multiple sectors, officials here on Tuesday claimed.

According to the financial year 2024–25 data related to Shramayukt Sangathan Uttar Pradesh, the target for factory registrations was 3,600 in KPI-1, against which 3,644 factories were registered—an achievement of 101.22%. This reflects a steadily improving environment for industrial investment and job creation in the state.

Under KPI-2, which tracks factories employing more than 100 workers, the state registered 498 units against a target of 450—110.66% achievement. This indicates the rapid establishment of large-scale industries and a growing number of employment opportunities in the organised sector.

As per KPI-3, the government has also demonstrated impressive success in business activity related to registering new shops and commercial establishments. The target was 42,984, while 45,551 were actually registered, resulting in a 105.97% achievement. These figures clearly indicate that small traders and entrepreneurs are responding positively to the state’s pro-business policies.

A year-wise comparison further highlights this growth, with 27,014 units registered in FY 2022–23 (August 2022 to March 2023), generating revenue of Rs 1,856.42 lakh. In FY 2023–24, the number rose to 44,091 units with revenue reaching Rs 3,496.94 lakh. In FY 2024–25, registrations touched 45,551 units, generating Rs 3,770.50 lakh in revenue.

These numbers underscore how the state’s reforms are stimulating business activity and driving significant growth in government revenue. Uttar Pradesh is steadily establishing itself as one of the leading business-friendly states in the country.

The transport sector has also witnessed remarkable progress, as evidenced by KPI-7, which measures the number of newly registered transport enterprises. The target was 252. However, 375 registrations were recorded—a 148.80% achievement. This sharp increase signals rising investments in the transport sector and expanding opportunities in logistics, supply chains, and related employment.

The UP government remains committed to driving simultaneous growth in industrial development, entrepreneurship, and job creation. This KPI report reaffirms Uttar Pradesh’s determined march towards becoming a developed state, guided by the principles of “Reform, Perform, and Transform.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently emphasised that the government’s focus is on providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth, a secure environment for investors, and transparent business processes. The latest KPI figures reflect the concrete, positive changes being realised on the ground through these policy commitments.