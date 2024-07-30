UP enacts new law to curb paper leaks in public exams

Giving more power to the investigating agencies, the state assembly on Tuesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Practices) Bill-2024.

Under the new law, strict action can now be taken against gang members involved in cheating and leaking examination papers.

The paper leak law provides for a minimum punishment of two years and up to life imprisonment, with fines ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 1 crore. If the solver gang repeats the crime, the law stipulates a punishment ranging from life imprisonment to a minimum fine of Rs 50 lakh.

Advertisement

Along with fixing responsibility on the agency conducting the examination and its operators, the new law also includes strict provisions for action against them in case of irregularities. It allows for the confiscation of the culprits’ properties. Following the leak of police recruitment and RO-ARO examination papers, the opposition had raised big questions on the government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the enactment of a strict law to effectively curb such incidents. Last month, the Cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance 2024.

On the very first day of the monsoon session, the government introduced a bill in the Assembly for the new law. It allows for strict action against those who use unfair means in public examinations, leak papers, and are members of solver gangs. The law also includes provisions to recover examination expenses from the paper-leaking gang.