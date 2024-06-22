Govt postpones NEET-PG entrance examination amid paper leak concerns

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced that the NEET-PG entrance exam scheduled to be held on Sunday has been postponed and a new date will be notified at the earliest.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said, “Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by National Board of Examination for medical students.”

The Ministry said it has accordingly been decided, as precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest, the statement said.

“The Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of examination process,” it said.

The decision to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination comes amid the ongoing row over the results of NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exam.

Opposition parties including Congress have been alleging scam in the NEET-UG exam.