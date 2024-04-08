UP: Devotees take holy dip in River Ganga; offer prayers on Somvati Amavasya at Prayagraj

Devotees celebrated Somvati Amavasya on the banks of the River Ganga at Prayagraj on Monday.

Somvati Amavasya holds a special significance in Hinduism wherein devotees perform bathing, charity, worship, and rituals for their ancestors. It is believed that bathing in holy rivers and doing charity on this day leads to the attainment of merit.

Devotees performed special rituals for their ancestors on Somvati Amavasya. Those who came to bathe expressed joy in participating in the baths, worship, and rituals on the banks of the Ganga on this auspicious day.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee, Seema Rai said, “As part of the ritual, I have come to take a holy dip in the River Ganga. I have performed rituals, offered donations and prayed for peace of our ancestors.”

Another devotee, Asha Soni told ANI, “Rituals for ancestors, tarpan, charity, and merit are considered important on the auspicious day of Somvati Amavasya. Therefore, devotees bathe in the Ganga and circumambulate the Peepal tree. The morning Ganga Aarti holds special significance.”

Somvati Amavasya is dedicated to worshipping ancestors or forefathers and hence people are advised to use it to get rid of ‘Pitru Dosha’.

On this day, people go for a holy dip in the Ganga and perform rituals like havan and yajna, charity, feeding animals, and reciting mantras.

Monday (April 8) is the first Somvati Amavasya in 2024 where devotees are offering prayers to their ancestors to get rid of ‘Pitru Dosha’.

Pitra Dosha, also known as ‘Pitru Dosh’, is a negative astrological condition that can be detected in a person’s birth chart. It’s said to occur when Rahu and Sun are in conjunction in the ninth house of the birth chart, which is associated with ancestors and fathers.

An Amavasya falling on Mondays has a special significance and hence is being celebrated as Somvati Amavasya to honour ancestors.