UP develops 1240 night shelters to protect needy from cold wave

With extreme cold wave condition sweeping across Uttar Pradesh for the past 48 hours , the state government has set up 1,240 night shelters and temporary accommodation facilities across the state, equipped with all the necessary resources to help poor people stay warm.

On Saturday , dense fog engulfed most parts of the state forcing disruption in vehicular, rail and air traffic movement. All schools upto standard 8th standard have been closed for a week in most districts including Lucknow, Mathura, Agra and Bareilly. Officials here claimed that state government on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stepped up its effort to provide relief to the people.Over three lakh blankets have been distributed to those in need. The CM has also stressed that no negligence will be tolerated in delivering blankets to the destitute.

The government is consistently improving the facilities at night shelters and temporary shelters. The goal is to shield every needy individual from the harsh winter and provide them with safe and dignified accommodation. The CM has emphasized that the operation of these shelters should be carried out with utmost sensitivity and responsibility. Officials have been instructed to ensure that no person is compelled to sleep outdoors, on dividers, roadsides, or in parks.The safety and needs of women have been given special attention in the night shelters. These shelters are equipped with adequate lighting, cleanliness, and heating arrangements to ensure that women feel safe and their needs are met.

Officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of the shelters and heating arrangements through technical means. A control room established in the Relief Commissioner’s office directly communicates the status of shelters, heating, and blanket distribution. Any shortcomings identified through feedback are addressed promptly.The state government has also directed the municipal corporations to inform the public about the available night shelters. Detailed lists of shelters are being displayed in each zone, and information is also provided on digital screens at bus stations and major locations. This ensures that people can easily find the nearest shelter.

In line with the CM’s directives, adequate budget allocations have been made to address winter-related issues in all districts. District Magistrates and Municipal Commissioners have been instructed to regularly inspect the night shelters and heating arrangements