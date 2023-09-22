UP criminal suspected to be behind assault on woman cop killed

In a joint operation, Uttar Pradesh STF and the Ayodhya Police killed a hardcore criminal, who is suspected to be involved in attacking a woman head constable on a running train, near Ayodhya on August 30.

While the criminal identified as Anees was killed in the encounter, the remaining two were arrested from their houses. Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were also injured in the firing made by the criminals.

Special DG ( Law and order) Prashant Kumar said in Lucknow that the encounter took place on Friday morning on Chhatriwa Para Kail road of Purakalandar police station of the area.

He said Anees, who was killed in the encounter was the prime accused in the crime while his associates Azaad and Vishambhar Dayal were arrested from their houses in Inayat Nagar.

He said SO Purakalandar Ratan Sharma and two police constables were also injured in the encounter.

According to the incident, during the Sawan fair, a woman head constable was attacked in Saryu Express on August 30. The woman was admitted to Lucknow Trauma Center in critical condition where she is undergoing treatment. STF and GRP were deployed to uncover the incident. The Allahabad High court had also taken cognizance of this matter and the hearing was held after opening the court at midnight. As per the police report, Anees, who was killed in the encounter, had started molesting the female constable in the running train. When the woman strongly hit them back, all three miscreants attacked the woman fatally. The woman was injured as her head was hit against the train window. When the train slowed down before Ayodhya, the three miscreants fled away. Prashant Kumar said that there are 6 criminal cases against Anees, 12 cases registered against Azaad and three cases against Vishambhar.

“These are professional criminals and after finding the female constable alone, they carried out this incident with the intention of losing,” he said.

UP Police has also announced a reward for the police team.