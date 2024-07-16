UP Congress express concern over custodial deaths

The Uttar Pradesh Congress alleged on Tuesday that deaths in police custody are continuously increasing in the state.

UP Congress Committee President Ajay Rai met state DGP Prashant Kumar today and discussed the deaths in police custody as well as robbery-murder cases along with rise in women harassment cases in the state.

Ajay Rai also handed over a memorandum to draw the attention to the incidents of mob lynching in Aligarh and Shamli and requested to establish law and order in the state with immediate effect and to take immediate strict action against the guilty policemen.

Rai said ”according to the report presented in the Lok Sabha recently, every day, six people are dying in police custody in the country. Uttar Pradesh is at number one in this matter. In 2021-22, as many as 501 people have died in police custody in UP alone, which is a symbol of the anarchy prevailing in the state.”

The UP Congress president said recently in Jalaun district, a person named Rajkumar died mysteriously in police custody. According to media reports, in Chitrakoot also a person named Anshu Kumar was arrested by the police, whose body was later found on the tracks of Panhai railway station.