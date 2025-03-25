UP Congress alleges scam in cash compensation for Kumbh stampede victims

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has accused the Yogi Adityanath government of orchestrating another scam in the distribution of cash compensation to the families of those who died in the Kumbh stampede on Mauni Amavasya (January 29) this year.

Claiming that the actual number of deaths and missing persons is much higher than the government’s reported figure of 30 deaths, UP Congress President Ajay Rai told media persons on Tuesday that the government took a full 24 hours to acknowledge any fatalities.

“The government was forced to admit to 30 deaths only due to the widespread circulation of pictures and videos on social media and pressure from the Congress party,” he said.

Mr. Rai further alleged that the actual death toll was significantly higher than the government’s claims.

“Now, to cover up its falsehoods, the government is trying to silence the victims’ families by bypassing regulations. Without issuing death certificates, the police are attempting to distribute compensation in cash,” he stated.

He cited the case of Shivraj Gupta, a resident of Sundar Nagar in Musabani, East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, who also died in the Kumbh stampede.

His name was not included in the official list of the deceased, nor had the state government issued his death certificate. However, Uttar Pradesh Police reportedly visited his family to offer a cash compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

“When his son Shivam refused to accept the Rs 5 lakh compensation and questioned why it was being handed over in cash instead of the declared Rs 25 lakh amount, the local authorities in Jharkhand claimed ignorance of any such arrangement,” Mr. Rai alleged.

He further stated that similar cases had emerged in West Bengal, where two families had also been handed Rs 5 lakh in cash.

“The method adopted by the UP government raises serious doubts and numerous questions,” he said.

“Two months have passed since the incident, yet the government has not released an accurate list of the deceased or missing persons. Why is the Yogi government secretly distributing cash through the police without informing the respective state governments?” he questioned.

Mr. Rai demanded that the state government immediately release the full list of deceased individuals and the names of families receiving compensation.