UP CM Yogi to attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya today, seek divine blessings on his birthday

June 5, 2025, will be etched in golden letters in Ayodhya’s history as the city prepares to witness a grand spiritual celebration under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On this auspicious day, the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Raja Ram and other deities enshrined in the ramparts of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex will be held in a majestic event attended by the Chief Minister himself.

Coincidentally, June 5 also marks the 53rd birthday of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On this special occasion, he will seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, further deepening his long-standing spiritual bond with Ayodhya. Adding to the divinity of the day, the sacred city will also celebrate the Trayodashi birth anniversary of the Saryu River. The Chief Minister is also expected to participate in these festivities.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials said here on Wednesday that the Pran Pratishtha rituals will begin at 11 AM, featuring special worship, Vedic chanting, and havan ceremonies for the installation of the idols. Saints and seers hailed the occasion as a historic milestone in Ayodhya’s spiritual journey.

The saint community of Ayodhya believes that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has restored the lost glory of Ramnagari through the construction of the grand Ram Temple and the holistic development of the city. Over the past eight years, development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore have transformed Ayodhya’s global identity.

Major advancements in road, rail, and air connectivity, as well as the beautification of the city and expansion of tourism infrastructure, have positioned Ayodhya as a leading cultural and spiritual destination. Signature projects, such as Ram Katha Park, the revitalised Saryu riverfront, and modern facilities at temple complexes, are reflections of this transformation.

There is an air of celebration across Ayodhya as residents, saints, and devotees prepare to mark the Chief Minister’s birthday with devotion and grandeur. Special aartis and cultural programmes will take place on the banks of the Saryu River to mark Saryu Trayodashi Janmotsav. The district administration has made comprehensive security and law-and-order arrangements in anticipation of large crowds, with thousands of devotees from India and abroad expected to attend.