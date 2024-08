In a proud moment for India at the Paris Olympics 2024, renowned shooter Swapnil Kusale clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 position competition. Extended his heartfelt congratulations to Kusale, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the achievement as a source of national pride on the global stage.

Taking to the social media platform X, Yogi praised Kusale’s relentless dedication and exceptional sportsmanship, stating, “This historic victory is the result of your tireless hard work and extraordinary sportsmanship. This victory is an inspiration for countless players of the country.”

