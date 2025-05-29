UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a heartfelt tribute to freedom fighter and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary on Thursday.

The CM offered floral tributes by garlanding the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh, revered as the messiah of farmers, located in front of the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

Reflecting on the remarkable contributions of Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the nation continues to remember him as a pioneer of land reforms, the architect of the land ceiling law, and a tireless advocate for rural development and the welfare of farmers.

He added, “It is the good fortune of Uttar Pradesh that its people had the guidance and leadership of Chaudhary Sahab for an extended period. As the Chief Minister of the state, he took several groundbreaking initiatives for land reforms, governance purity, and transparency in rural development, whose impact is still felt across villages and among all sections of society.”

CM Adityanath also highlighted Chaudhary Charan Singh’s exemplary leadership as the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and head of key ministries, including Home and Finance. He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been striving relentlessly for the past 11 years to fulfil Chaudhary Charan Singh’s vision for rural empowerment and the upliftment of Annadata farmers.

“On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I pay humble tribute to Chaudhary Sahab’s enduring legacy and invaluable contributions,” the CM said in conclusion.

Later, he also paid tribute through his official social media account. In his post, he wrote:

“The path to the nation’s prosperity passes through the fields and barns of our villages. Chaudhary Charan Singh dedicated his life to the cause of prosperous villages and empowered farmers. He worked tirelessly for the uplift of the underprivileged and the advancement of rural India. The double-engine government is committed to carrying forward its legacy and vision.”