UP CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with saints at Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj on Sunday, where he participated in various religious and cultural programmes and engaged with revered saints. During his visit, he met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara to discuss the ongoing arrangements for Mahakumbh.

He then proceeded to the Swarved Mahamandir Trust at Sadafal Ashram, where he interacted with the saint community and sought their feedback on the event’s preparations. The saints appreciated the Yogi government’s meticulous planning and execution.

The Chief Minister also attended a discourse by renowned Kathavachak Pradeep Mishra in Sector 21, where a massive gathering of devotees welcomed him warmly. Later, he visited the Prabhu Premi Sangh Ambala Camp in Sector 18, where he spent time in the company of saints.

The Mahakumbh 2025, held under the rare and auspicious alignment occurring once in 144 years, has already witnessed approximately 52 crore devotees taking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. The event’s grandeur draws admiration not just from devotees across the nation, but also from international visitors who are mesmerised by its divine magnificence.

Addressing the devotees and saints, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the seamless execution of Mahakumbh. He assured the saint community and devotees that future religious events would continue to be conducted with the same splendour and spiritual sanctity.